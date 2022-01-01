Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
11
|
6
Friday,
Fri,
12
August
Aug
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
League
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Whalers’ season about to crank up
Otago league players have a big few weeks ahead of them.
NRL great Paul Green dies aged 49
NRL great Paul Green dies aged 49
North Queensland have paid tribute to late premiership-winning coach Paul Green, saying he was one of the most influential people in the NRL club's history.
Northern adventure ‘so exciting’ for young player
Northern adventure ‘so exciting’ for young player
A big nervous smile envelops Anya Clark’s face when she thinks about running out at Mt Smart Stadium tonight.
University inaugural winner of 3D Cup
University inaugural winner of 3D Cup
The students will be the first to have their names engraved on the 3D Cup.
New cup on the line for first time
New cup on the line for first time
Club rugby league is going 3D.
Kiwis make triumphant return against Tonga
Kiwis make triumphant return against Tonga
The Kiwis outclassed a youthful Mate Ma'a Tonga outfit to win 26-6 in their test at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland last night. .
New girls' league side ready for season
New girls' league side ready for season
The Otago under-16 girls rugby league side is not lacking for help as the business end of the season comes around.
NRL boss backs addition of second NZ-based team
NRL boss backs addition of second NZ-based team
NRL boss Andrew Abdo has once again backed the idea of expanding the competition to include a second New Zealand-based team.
Warriors humiliated in record Anzac defeat to Storm
Warriors humiliated in record Anzac defeat to Storm
After a promising first half, the Warriors fell to a record defeat in the Anzac clash, eventually losing 70-10.
Anzac atmosphere
Anzac atmosphere
Military personnel prepare for the Anzac ceremony prior to the round seven NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the New Zealand Warriors at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne last night.
Smart money on the two ‘M’s
Smart money on the two ‘M’s
The National Rugby League season begins tonight.
Manu Vatuvei given jail term for meth importing
'He is disgraced': Manu Vatuvei given jail term for importing drugs
Former rugby league star Manu Vatuvei has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for importing at least $200,000 of methamphetamine from India.
Otago pair chase NRL dream across Ditch
Otago pair chase NRL dream across Ditch
From Otago to the NRL — why not? Sports editor Hayden Meikle tracks down two rugby league players who are pursuing that dream.
Pathway to spot at nationals
Pathway to spot at nationals
It is going to be a bumper weekend for a sport that is trending upwards in Otago.
League great Olsen Filipaina dies aged 64
League great Olsen Filipaina dies aged 64
New Zealand rugby league great Olsen Filipaina has died in Australia after a severe bout of kidney failure.
Warriors hit hard by Covid, 'about two thirds' of squad positive
Warriors hit hard by Covid, 'about two thirds' of squad positive
The Warriors have been hit hard by the recent Covid-19 outbreak in Australia, with coach Nathan Brown estimating "around two thirds" of the Redcliffe-based squad have tested positive over the last...
Whalers harpoon Orcas to land title
Whalers harpoon Orcas to land title
The Otago Whalers have a title and it was not even close.
Best of both worlds for Whalers star
Best of both worlds for Whalers star
Switching between codes has not been a problem for Tonga Nau.
Whalers lower Canterbury’s colours in boilover
Whalers lower Canterbury’s colours in boilover
It is the rivalry time forgot.
Big win crucial for Whalers in chase for second spot
Big win crucial for Whalers in chase for second spot
It was a convincing win when looking at the game as a stand-alone event.
Read more