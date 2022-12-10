16-year-old third in NZ speedway champs

Finn Reed shows the style that earned him third place in the New Zealand Solo Speedway Championships last weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After snagging his best result at senior level last weekend, 16-year-old speedway rider Finn Reed has no intention to slow down any time soon.

An unintentional backflip off his bike did little to shake his nerves earlier in the day, and the year 11 Verdon College pupil went on to finish third in the New Zealand Solo Speedway Championships at the Oreti Park Speedway last Saturday.

It was his most significant result at senior level.

Finn said that he was stunned as he had not quite expected it.

"I was just happy, just relieved that I actually made it past the finish line, really."

Finn’s father Scott Reed and grandfather also won solo champion titles in speedway in their time.

An aspiring diesel mechanic like his father, Finn said he had pulled apart and rebuilt his bike himself, something his father said should be common practice for speedway riders.

"You set yourself up to fail if you just don’t do certain things," Reed sen said.

"You’ve got to get into that mindset. Get your gear in good shape and it puts your mental state in good shape as well when you’ve got confidence in the gear."

Finn starting speedway riding in 2016, and this year was his first time in the senior section after winning "pretty much" everything at junior level.

As for who he looked to for inspiration in the sport, he only had one name.

"Mainly just Dad, really. He’s always encouraged me to carry on and just push me to my limits. It’s obviously helped."

His father and his mother, Nicola, were both proud of his result at the weekend.

"To be riding with that calibre of riders and to put the pressure on them — that was awesome," his father said.

Leaving no time to rest, Finn is heading to Christchurch this weekend for national under-21 racing.

By Ben Tomsett