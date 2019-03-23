Australian series beckons southern 12-year-old

Cormac Buchanan trains at the Invercargill Kart Club at Sandy Point earlier this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Cormac Buchanan is a Southland lad with a big dream of racing MotoGP.

The determined 12-year-old will take his first significant step towards achieving it when he races in Australia this weekend.

Buchanan is the only New Zealand rider selected to compete in the inaugural Oceania Junior Cup, a new road racing initiative for junior competitors which will run in conjunction with the elite Australian Superbike Championship.

After a successful junior career racing speedway, Buchanan switched his focus to road racing recently and will be eligible to officially compete in New Zealand later this year when he turns 13.

"I'm not old enough to race in New Zealand yet so we had to look at other options," he said.

"Competing in the Oceania Junior Cup is a great opportunity to move forward in the sport.

"I just want to experience the whole environment, learn some good habits and develop my riding skills."

The Oceania Junior Cup features 26 talented young road racers, providing a factory-styled campaign with bikes, technicians and specialist coaching.

"My goal is to get on the podium. The Aussie riders are quick and have more race experience but I'm really proud to represent New Zealand and that motivates me even more to do my best."

Buchanan turned heads at the official test weekend staged at the iconic Phillip Island MotoGP circuit last month. Despite being only his fourth time on a Yamaha R15 machine, he recorded the fourth-fastest time.

The Oceania Junior Cup will feature six rounds to be run at various circuits in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria this year.

Round one starts at Wakefield Park in Goulburn this weekend.