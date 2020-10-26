Dixon claims sixth IndyCar title

eight_col_scott_dixon.jpg Scott Dixon. Photo: © 2018 Sam Cobb

New Zealander Scott Dixon has secured another IndyCar title after crashes, stoppages and heavy rain during the final race of the series on the streets of St Petersburg in Florida.

Championship rival Josef Newgarden from the United States had trimmed Dixon's series lead to 32 points after a double-header in Indianapolis three weeks ago.

He put intense pressure on Dixon and won today's race but it wasn't enough to stop the Kiwi claiming the title. He finished 16 points clear of his main rival.

Dixon had led by as many as 117 points in the earlier part of the championship, but has finished outside the top five in four straight races and has seen Newgarden eat away at his advantage.

Dixon needed to finish ninth or better today to cement his sixth title - he secured third.

Fellow countryman Scott McLaughlin crashed out less than halfway through his IndyCar debut.