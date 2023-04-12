Duncan back near top after world champs first, second placings

Kawasaki’s Courtney Duncan pushes her way through the ruts to claim an overall round victory at the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship second round in Frauenfeld, Switzerland. PHOTO: KAWASAKI EUROPE

Dunedin rider Courtney Duncan is back near the top of the Women’s Motocross World Championship standings following a first and second place finish in the second round in Switzerland, over Easter.

Switzerland last staged the event in 2018 — the year before Duncan achieved the first of her three consecutive WMX Championship wins — and the track has been completely renewed since then.

The 27-year-old Kawasaki rider was positioned fourth after the first lap with Italian Kiara Fontanesi quickly taking the lead after the first turns.

Spain’s Daniela Guillen was all over her rear wheel, making a move early to take the lead off Fontanesi. The two riders were followed by Australian Charli Cannon and Duncan.

Looking quick on her bike, Duncan then passed Cannon to move into third on lap 2, and soon after caught the front two riders Guillen and Fontanesi.

The leading trio created a gap on the rest of the pack as a three-way battle went on between lap 2 and 5. Fontanesi eventually took the lead as she passed Guillen on lap 4, while Duncan, who was in third position at the time, tirelessly piled pressure on the Spaniard.

Guillen could not contain Duncan’s speed on lap 5 and dropped down to third.

Duncan then focused her sights on Fontanesi and passed the six-time world champion on lap 7, keeping the lead until the end.

Fontanesi finished second and Guillen settled for third.

Duncan was pleased with how the race went.

"The track was super technical and had heaps of lines. Although I didn’t get the best start, I made my way through the pack and into the lead and was able to pull about a 20-second gap by the end of the race," she said.

The second race started with Dutchwoman Lotte van Drunen taking the lead in front of her compatriot Nancy van de Ven and Duncan. Van de Ven could not contain Duncan’s onslaught and passed on lap 3. The front-running trio finished in that same order.

"They flatten the track for moto two and we were up first, so it was hard to make a difference. That being said, I need to work hard on that as well, because we will most likely have many of those this season," Duncan said.

"I’ve now moved into second — one point off the championship lead — and I made up nine points this weekend, which was awesome.

"The next race is Spain in three weeks’ time, so it’s back to the UK, back to work and hopefully we can come out swinging in Spain," Duncan said.