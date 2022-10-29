Duncan excited over rare NZ appearance

Three-time World Women’s Motocross Champion Courtney Duncan delighted fans when she spent the weekend at the recent KawiGirls Campout in Huntly. Photo: Kawasaki New Zealand

Triple world motocross champion Courtney Duncan will make a rare appearance on home soil.

She will compete at the New Zealand Vets and Women's Nationals near Cambridge this weekend.

It has been a long time since she lined up at this event’s start gate — about eight years by her reckoning — and the Dunedin rider is looking forward to the occasion.

The course is on private property and the track offers almost 360deg views out towards the Kaimai ranges.

Duncan said she was pumped to be back behind the line with the country’s top girls.

"I love racing at home. There’re not too many opportunities where I get to do that, so I’m excited for the weekend," she said.

This year the dates coincided nicely with her annual return to New Zealand following her season in Europe, where a broken collarbone at the second WMX round scuppered her chances of a fourth consecutive world motocross title.

"I always had intention to race the women’s nationals, if the dates fell into place, and I was home. They have and my collarbone has healed up nicely. The opportunity is there and we are going to be racing."

Kawasaki New Zealand will fly Duncan and her mechanic, Grant Cuthbertson, north to attend the event, while her motorbike — kitted out with the familiar setup she is accustomed to in Europe — is being driven up from her hometown for the race. A spare bike will also be available for Duncan.

Duncan’s main competition will come from visiting Australian rider Taylah McCutcheon, who dominated the senior women’s class at last weekend’s MX Fest in Taupo; British women’s champion Roma Edwards, and defending New Zealand women’s champion Amie Roberts.

This weekend provides some key track time for Duncan as part of her off-season.

"We’re putting programmes in place both off and on the bike that will hopefully be a bit more effective for the 2023 world champs. Obviously, this year was tough, which exposed me to a few weaknesses that I need to be better at mastering and I’m currently working on that," she said.