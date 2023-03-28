Duncan starts title quest with third

Courtney Duncan

Courtney Duncan has started her world motocross season with a podium finish.

The Dunedin rider placed third in the opening round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship in Riola Sardo, Italy, at the weekend.

The three-time WMX world champion did not have the best start in the deep sand, finding herself eighth on lap one, but showed her experience and speed to bolt forward to sixth after lap two.

She continued her rise through the ranks to grab third spot on the fourth lap and held on to the podium position until the end.

Spanish rider Daniela Guillen secured the overall victory at the Grand Prix of Sardegna, and Lotte Van Drunen, of the Netherlands, was second.

Duncan will be pleased with her position from the first race, after admitting to 1News before the race that sand had been her weakness in previous seasons.

She had trained on a West Auckland circuit surrounded by tussocks in the dunes to replicate the deep sand she experienced in round one.

Duncan is gunning for her fourth world championship title to add to her 2019, 2020 and 2021 wins.

She was aiming for consecutive titles last season, until she crashed and broke her collarbone during a practice session.