Courtney Duncan created some unwanted history when she finished third and ninth in races at the opening round of the world motocross championship in Italy yesterday.

For the first time in seven years, Duncan did not win a race in the opening round.

Courtney Duncan.

But, given the context, it would hardly be fair to criticise the star Otago rider.

Duncan (25), the three-time WMX champion, had been delayed in New Zealand waiting for her visa to come through, meaning she arrived in Europe only days before the first round in Lombardy.

“It was a difficult weekend, to say the least," Duncan said.

"A P3 and P9 for sixth overall is not how you want to start the championship."

She began with a roar, grabbing the hole shot in race one and leading for the first laps.

Landing slightly wide on a jump gave Dutch rider Lynn Valk enough of a gap to slip past Duncan.

As the race continued on Duncan’s least preferred surface of sand at the Mantova circuit, Nancy Van De Ven, of the Netherlands, managed to pass her for second.

It would end up being Van De Ven’s round as she went on to win race two and claim the red plate.

A first-corner crash meant Duncan’s second race was effectively doused before it fully began. Although she picked herself up quickly and charged through the pack, ninth was as high as she could get.

“The whole build-up wasn’t great with only arriving in Europe this week and trying to acclimatise.

"I hadn’t ridden my KX250 race bike and went straight into the sand. All that puts you on the back foot and clearly it showed this weekend. I just wasn’t myself."

If anyone has proved they have what it takes to claw back up to the top, it is Duncan.

She put in three long years of hard graft before lifting her first championship trophy in 2019 with Kawasaki’s Bike It Dixon Racing Team, and she will not be losing sight of adding a fourth consecutive title after five more WMX rounds.

“I need to keep positive. It’s a long season and we’ll build from here."

Kawasaki New Zealand’s managing director Shane Verhoeven said the issues outside of Duncan’s control took their toll over the two races.

"With a little more preparation and acclimatisation, I’m sure we’ll see the characteristic fight we’re used to.

"Courtney’s fans have been treated to many of her trademark comebacks over her career and this is a position she excels in."

Duncan has a month to regroup before the second WMX round in Portugal on April 2.

-- STAFF REPORTER