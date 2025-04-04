F1: Lawson 13th fastest in first Japan GP practice run

Liam Lawson was surprisingly relegated to the Red Bull feeder team after just two races. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi Formula One driver Liam Lawson has finished the first practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix as the 13th fastest of the 20 drivers.

Lawson was dropped last week to Red Bull's junior team, Racing Bulls, with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda promoted for his home Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Red Bull's swift change of drivers came as a surprise to Lawson, 23, but he had support from Red Bull main driver and four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who had criticised the team's decision.

The change to the Racing Bulls car has not helped Lawson in his first full season as a F1 driver. Lawson finished with a slower time in practice than Racing Bulls teammate Frenchman Isack Hadjar, who is also a F1 rookie. Hadjar was eighth.

Tsunoda finished practice one in sixth, just behind Verstappen in fifth.

McLaren's Lando Norris was fastest in the practice session, followed by Mercedes' George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Lawson failed to finish in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, and then qualified last for both the sprint race and GP in the second round at Shanghai, which lead to his demotion back to the team, where he was a replacement driver at the back end of last season.

The second practice session at Suzuka starts at 7pm NZ. Qualifying for Sunday's race takes place on Saturday.

Norris leads the F1 drivers' standings after two races, eight points ahead of Verstappen and nine clear of Russell.