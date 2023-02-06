Flying Dutchman dominates NZGP

Laurens van Hoepen was unstoppable. PHOTO: BRUCE JENKINS

With barely a week in New Zealand under his belt, rising Dutch star Laurens van Hoepen left his rivals in his tracks as he dominated the 67th New Zealand Grand Prix at Hampton Downs yesterday.

Only British ace Louis Foster, a champion in the USA in the Indy Pro 2000 series, could offer any opposition to the M2 Competition driver, who took pole position, the race’s fastest lap and the New Zealand Motor Cup Trophy in style.

Foster passed van Hoepen at the start of race 12 in the 2023 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship but a bold move down the inside of turn two enabled the 17-year-old to take the lead and dominate from that moment on. He eventually beat Foster to the flag by a second or so, and the rest of the field were more than 12sec behind at the flag.

The highest-placed New Zealander was championship contender Callum Hedge in third, while veteran Kiwi Chris van der Drift was a fighting fourth after a great drive from ninth on the grid of 19 cars.

Hedge had a solid enough race and, most importantly, beat championship rival Charlie Wurz, of Austria, who finished seventh.

"I am really, really happy and it was such a tough race, especially the last five laps or so," he said after the race.

"I was struggling to hold the steering wheel towards the end but I think we’ve done a really good job over the weekend. I didn’t slide around too much, I had a bit of wheel spin but we managed to stay more or less in the traction zones and were able to manage the tyres pretty well."

Fifth was disappointed New Zealander Kaleb Ngatoa. He did not make quite as good a start as he did when he won Saturday’s race and got stuck behind Hedge for the majority of the race.

Frustration crept in towards the end as he tried to force the issue and get past Hedge, but a few wild moments and mild contact with Callum as he tried a pass on the downhill sweeper served only to leave the door open for van der Drift.

By: Staff reporter