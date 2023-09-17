Gilmour recovering after high-speed crash in Italy

Dunedin driver Emma Gilmour crashed during a practice session and was treated for concussion and a broken rib. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin McLaren Extreme E series racer Emma Gilmour has left hospital and is recovering after a high-speed crash in Italy.

Gilmour and co-driver Tanner Foust are in Sardinia for the seventh and eighth rounds of the all-electric Extreme E series.

“Happy to have my hotel room view back after being discharged this afternoon from Cagliari hospital,” Gilmour said in an Instagram post today.

“Still stiff and sore from yesterday but so happy to be back with the team.”

Image: Emma Gilmour/Instagram

Gilmour, who last year became the first female driver to podium for racing team McLaren, crashed on Saturday during a practice session for the 3km Island X Prix planned for this weekend.

She was taken to hospital with concussion and a broken rib, NEOM McLaren confirmed to the Racer.com website.

“We had a tough day at the track today so fingers crossed for a great result tomorrow,” Gilmour posted.

“Thanks so much for all the messages, texts, comments - I really appreciate them - I’m all in for a speedy recovery!!”

Emma Gilmour represents McLaren in Extreme E. Photo: McLaren

Gilmour is a three-time New Zealand Rally Championship runner-up and represents McLaren in Extreme E, a global championship where all-electric SUVs race in an off-road series.

She was coming to the end of her second and final lap in the opening session of the weekend when she rolled violently at speed, Racer.com reported.

“Gilmour was conscious throughout and was immediately able to radio back to the team.

"Nevertheless, she was taken to the on-site medical centre before subsequently transferring to Cagliari hospital, where she will remain overnight under observation.”