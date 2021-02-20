Hey on top of hill climb class

Mosgiel driver Chris Hey sprays some dust in the Burma Rd hill climb event in South Otago last weekend. PHOTO: GEOFF RIDDER

Mosgiel driver Chris Hey could not have done better in this season’s New Zealand hill climb championship.

Hey, driving his 1985 Toyota MR220, won every round in the two-wheel-drive championship, earning the maximum points.

Hey has heavily modified his vehicle, which has a 2.2l Nissan Turbo engine, and has been working the aerodynamics over the past couple of years to make the vehicle go faster.

The first round of the championships took place at Blenheim on gravel roads and the next round, at Akaroa, was contested on tarseal roads.

The final round was last weekend in South Otago where again Hey finished first on both days. The first day was on Burma Rd, near Milton, a gravel road, and the race on Sunday switched to tarseal, on Tuapeka West Rd.

Hey said the car’s aerodynamics had been worked on during the past few years to help it reach speeds of up to 200kmh.

For four years past he had finished second in the 2WD category behind Trevor Crowe. He said it was great to finally finish at the front of a field of between 35 and 40 drivers.

His co-driving duties were shared by his children, daughter Jorja (17) and son Koby (14).

His next goal was at the Ashley Forest Sprint in September, where he wanted to go under the one-minute mark.