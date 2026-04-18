Kostecki extends lead at Supercars

Brodie Kostecki celebrates the win on Saturday. Photo: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia's Brodie Kostecki has won race two at the ITM Christchurch Super 440.

Day two of the event on Saturday produced a sellout crowd at the inaugural running of Supercars in the South Island, with limited tickets available for Sunday.

Kai Allen, of Australia, backed up his maiden race win yesterday with a second place, while Kiwi driver Ryan Wood finished third, continuing his strong run in New Zealand.

The race was not without incident after New Zeland Penrite Racing driver Matt Payne lost a wheel after his pit stop running third behind teammate Allen and Brodie Kostecki.

A second incident occurred when James Golding of Australia hit a wall and was parked sideways when compatriot Macauley Jones arrived to take his stop, narrowly avoiding the Cooldrive Mustang.

Kostecki's win today further extends his title lead ahead of Broc Feeney, of Australia, to 78 points.

Wood still holds a slim 28-point margin in the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.

There is one more 120km race today, beginning at 4.10pm.