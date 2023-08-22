Lead retained in spite of round placing

A three-week boot camp in the Dutch and Belgian sand helped Otago rider Courtney Duncan retain her lead in the world motocross championship following the penultimate round in the Netherlands at the weekend.

Racing at the new venue of Arnhem, the Kawasaki star minimised the damage to her on-track campaign for a fourth world title by scoring enough points to finish the round in fourth place.

After cementing herself in FIM World WMX history at the previous round in France, where she achieved the record for the most Grand Prix wins (22), Duncan has a healthy 16-point buffer going into the final Turkish round in a fortnight.

She sits on 223 points with closest rival Daniela Guillen (Spain) on 207 and Dutchwoman Lotte Van Drunen on 200.

Duncan flew back to Europe late in July, following six weeks at home in New Zealand, and after training on her least-preferred surface prior to the Arnhem round, made an excellent start in race one to quickly take over third.

Courtney Duncan. PHOTO: PETER McINTOSH

Despite losing out to fellow Kawasaki rider van Drunen on lap three, Duncan soon regained the placing as she followed the Dutch rider through.

A momentary slip four laps from the finish meant Duncan surrendered third again, but fourth place was sufficient to maintain an 18-point lead over her closest chaser in the series standings.

In the second moto, Duncan had a strong start to come out charging in third position and even took over second momentarily on the opening lap.

Not finding the necessary rhythm during the first half of the race on the deeply rutted track, she was pushed back to seventh within five laps but demonstrated that never-give-up attitude that has got her so far and refused to let the race slip away.

Dropping her lap times by 3sec at the moto’s halfway point, Duncan surged back up the field to gain no less than three positions within a single lap.

Then, lapping faster than any of the opposition, bar eventual race and round winner van Drunen, Duncan continued her charge to regain a deserved third position three laps from the finish.

Although it was the first time Duncan missed the podium this season, she can be proud of digging deep all weekend in the rugged sand to maintain her series advantage.

"It was a heavy weekend for sure, but we always know that, coming to the sand, and I feel I minimised the damage out there," she said.

"It’s just a little out of the comfort zone, coming to this stuff, and those girls who are brought up here are really comfortable in it, but I will continue to work on it for next year.

"My 4-3 results were just short of the podium, which was disappointing, but most important is that I have a 16-point buffer going into Turkey. I always enjoy racing there so I’m looking to finish this off on a high."

— Catherine Pattison