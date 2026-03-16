Alex Little leads the pack on his way to victory in the New Zealand Super Truck Championship at Teretonga at the weekend. PHOTO: DAVE LOUDON PHOTOGRAPHY

Lower Hutt driver Alex Little always enjoys a trip to Invercargill.

Little continued his long run of success at Teretonga when he piloted his Freightliner Century to win the Mobil Delvac 1 Trophy for the seventh time at the weekend.

He claimed overall victory across three races in the New Zealand Super Truck Championship, accumulating 55 points to head off Auckland drivers Troy Etting and Ron Salter.

Little first won the trophy in 2018 and, apart from 2024, when Dave West claimed the honours, and 2020, when the event was canceled due to the pandemic, he has won it every year since.

Little, Etting and Salter each won a race at the Teretonga round.

Pukekohe driver Ricky West won the development series in his Freightliner.

Brayden Phillips (Christchurch) guided his Chevy Monza to overall honours in the muscle car class, pipping Timaru driver John Hepburn (Monaro) and Invercargill driver John Smolenski (Falcon).

Dunedin driver Paul Clarke (Ford Mustang) won the first of four races by 0.345sec from Phillips on Saturday before Hepburn won Sunday morning’s handicap race from Clarke and Phillips.

Phillips won the third race on Sunday afternoon from Clarke and Hepburn, before Tauranga driver Colin Campbell won the final race in his Torana.

Clarke did not start the final race, and fellow Dunedin driver and series points leader Brian Scott did not race after suffering a mechanical issue in testing.

Bruce Farley (Nelson) won three of the four pre-1978 classic saloon races in his Vauxhall Viva with Gerald Hargreaves (Winchester) winning the other in his Daimler.

Farley won the finale, the Brian Crosbie Memorial Handicap race, heading off Jason Lambert and Shane Caughey to become the fourth person to win the coveted trophy that remembers one of the Southland Sports Car Club’s great racers.

Chris Symon (Palmerston North) took the top step of the podium as Formula First made its first appearance at Teretonga since March 1996.

Harry Wilson (Invercargill) was the overall winner of the club saloons title, winning three races in his Falcon and finishing second to Balfour driver Dave McLean in the Flying Farewell after a 10sec penalty.