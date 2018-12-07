Ostberg to return for Otago Rally

Mads Ostberg celebrates his podium finish at the FIA World Rally Championship of Australia last month. Photo: Getty Images

World Rally Championship star Mads Ostberg has been confirmed as the international guest at next year's Otago Classic Rally.

For the second year running, Ostberg will drive a Rossendale Rally Team Ford Escort RS1800 as he attempts to win the coveted event for the first time.

The Norwegian has just completed a hugely successful season for the factory Citroen Racing squad in the WRC.

Despite only a limited programme, 31-year old Ostberg outperformed his team-mates to finish as the team's leading point-scorer for the season.

His year culminated with a brilliant third place at the season-ending Rally Australia in November.

"I really enjoyed my experience last year, competing on the fantastic New Zealand roads," Ostberg said.

"I have unfinished business, and I'm looking forward to again meeting the friends I made in 2018."

Ostberg retired from this year's Otago Rally with driveline failure in the Escort.

"We're delighted to welcome Mads back again," Otago Rally spokesman Roger Oakley said.

"He is a wonderful ambassador of the sport and someone who clearly just loves competing, and meeting the fans and the other competitors."

His entry comes after recent news that Irishman Frank Kelly will return in his "Baby Blue" Escort, while popular rally commentator Colin Clark will also attend the event for the first time.

New Zealand's own WRC star, Hayden Paddon, is also expected to contest the event once again.

The 2019 Dunedin Isuzu-sponsored Otago Rally will run over the weekend of April 13-14 with two days of fast-paced rally action following a publicity start in Dunedin's Octagon on Friday night.



