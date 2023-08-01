Paddon extends lead in European series

Hayden Paddon. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Third place in his first attempt at the all-tarmac Rally di Roma Capitale has enabled New Zealand rally star Hayden Paddon to extend his lead in the European Rally Championship.

Paddon now has a 55-point lead over second-placed Latvian Martin Sesks with two rounds to go and competitors yet to drop their worst round for the calculation of final championship points.

Cromwell-based Paddon and co-driver John Kennard went into the sixth round at the weekend knowing they faced several local drivers experienced on the special stages around Rome and nearby Fiuggi.

Paddon and Kennard jumped from ninth overall after Friday’s super special stage to sixth then fourth overall by Saturday lunchtime, before a mistake on the day’s longest stage (32.3km) nearly stopped the Kiwis’ run.

They were able to repair the rear suspension sufficiently to make it back to service, where BRC Racing repaired the Hyundai i20 Rally 2 car for the day’s final test.

They wrapped up the day sixth overall, 56.7sec off the leader, Italian driver Andrea Crugnola, and with championship rival Sesks out of the rally with a mechanical issue.

A stage win on Sunday took them back into fourth overall, and a second sealed third place, 53.8sec off Crugnola.

"Overall, it’s been a very good weekend, with the final result more than we expected against the level of competition here,” Paddon said.

"Third is absolutely perfect for the championship. We’ve got a pretty good lead now, but the job’s not done."

Round seven of the ERC is Barum Czech Rally Zlin on August 19-20.

— Staff reporter