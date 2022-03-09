Scammell betters target but record still not his

Cole Scammell comfortably went past the record he was chasing.

He was not the only one, though.

The Mosgiel motorcyclist clocked a two-way average 333kmh and a 336.6kmh top speed on his Suzuki Hayabusa at his national land speed record attempt in Taupo at the weekend.

It took him past the official Motorcycle New Zealand record of 307kmh.

However, Scott Wilkins’ name will go in the record books, as he clocked an impressive two-way average of 350.4kmh.

Scammell’s goal had been to pass 340kmh, and he had felt capable of hitting 345-350kmh on a second attempt, after some bike alterations.

However, a mechanical issue on the start line undid that attempt.

While not a major — he blew a signal fuse — he was unable to fix it in time as he did not have the tools with him and he had to wait until the end of the day to be delivered them.

Scammell said he had been happy with the ride but admitted he hoped for a run with more power.

He plans to return next year with more power to put out a "considerably faster" performance.