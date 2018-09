gettyimages-1034553164.jpg Scott Dixon celebrates taking out his fifth IndyCar Championships in Sonoma, California. Photo: Getty Images

Kiwi Scott Dixon clinched his fifth IndyCar Series championship when he finished second in the final race of the season, the Grand Prix of Sonoma in northern California on Sunday.

New Zealand's Dixon entered the race knowing that a top-two finish would ensure he would beat his closest rival Alexander Rossi for the title.

Ryan Hunter-Reay won the race, more than four seconds ahead of Dixon, while Rossi finished seventh.

Dixon won three of the 17 races on this year's schedule.

He previously won the IndyCar championship in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2015.