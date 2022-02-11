Sprints at Teretonga both fundraiser and recharge

Cormac Buchanan celebrates a trifecta of wins during the Southern Race Series at Teretonga Raceway in 2020. Photo: MJSmyth Images

Some of the country’s best motorcyclists are heading south this weekend to support rising Invercargill star Cormac Buchanan.

The Yamaha Sprint Races at Teretonga Park will provide some much-needed racing following the cancellation of the Burt Munro Challenge and also help raise funds to support Buchanan.

The 15-year-old was the only New Zealander in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup this year and has been invited back in 2022.

New Zealand superbike champion Mitch Rees, of Whakatane, and 2020 champion Al Hoogie, of Auckland, are coming down for the event so the racing should be competitive.

Racing in Europe is an expensive business and every little bit helps.

Yamaha is covering the track costs for the weekend, and a portion of the income will go towards supporting Buchanan.

The Southland teenager has signed with leading Spanish team AGR Racing to compete in the European Talent Cup this year on top of his commitment to the Rookies Cup.

The Talent Cup is considered one of the leading junior events in the world and will feature rounds at circuits in Spain and Portugal from May to October.