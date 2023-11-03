Weekend of debuts for Australian Prince

Australian driver Courtney Prince is eager to check out Highlands Motorsport Park this weekend. PHOTO: DAN ALLEN

Rising Australian star Courtney Prince will aim to put on a royal performance in Central Otago this weekend.

Prince, one of the best female racers in Australia, will make her New Zealand debut in the Highlands 6-Hour Enduro.

The Melbourne-based 22-year-old will join circuit owner Tony Quinn and grandson Ryder Quinn for the big weekend aboard the Celtic Racing Porsche GT4 RS ClubSport.

A veteran of more than seven years of karting and two seasons in Formula Ford, Prince is also a specialist in Porsche and Mercedes driver training.

She will be a competitive addition to a mouthwatering endurance field that includes Shane van Gisbergen, Greg Murphy, Ryan Wood and New Zealand champions Jonny Reid and Sam Filmore.

Prince has competed against the younger Quinn in both the Aussie Racing Cars Series and in the Porsche Championship this year, but it is the first time the two have teamed up to race.

"It’s a weekend of debuts for me," she said.

"First time in a GT4 Porsche, first time competing with Ryder rather than against him and my first time at Highlands so there’s going to be plenty to focus on.

"I’ve wanted to race at the track for quite a while now. It always looks amazing and is incredibly challenging from a driver’s point of view and that’s a big drawcard for any racer and I’m no different.

‘‘I have to say I’m excited to get out there."

Prince will not be the only female competitor competing at Highlands.

Long-time Kiwi racer and GT4 class winner Christina Orr-West is also a confirmed entry for the massive weekend for Dayle ITM Racing.

A packed weekend of on-track action features NAPA Central Muscle Cars — arguably the top muscle car championship in world motorsport — the flyaway finale of the 2023 Aussie Racing Cars Championship, a one-hour mini endurance race, and the first six-hour race for contemporary GT cars in New Zealand.