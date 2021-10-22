Woods starts as favourite

Ryan Woods has continued to show his class this season.

The youngster won both rounds of the class C and D one-hour South Island endurance series in his Porsche 911.1.

He enters Sunday’s round at Teretonga Park in Invercargill as the favourite once again.

Ford Mustang driver Sam Collins will offer him a stiff challenge, though.

He will race in the class, having been in the three-hour competition.

The one-hour category has been split into two races — one for class A and B, as well as one for class C and D.

The rivalry in class C and D is very proving to be high.

The likes of Chris Henderson (Toyota 86 V8), Jordan Michels (Ford Focus V8), Jarrod Owens (Porsche 997 GT3 Cup S), Marco Schelp (Porsche GT3 Cup S), last season’s one-hour champion Martin Dippie (Porsche 991.1 Cup), Allan Dippie (Porsche GT3 Cup S) and Garry Derrick/Ben Derrick (Porsche 991.2) are all looking for a podium finish behind Woods.

Bruce Davidson (Chevrolet Corvette C6R) leads class C but will come under pressure from Henderson who missed the second round in Timaru last weekend due to a hand injury.

Class A and B is also proving to be competitive.

Mike Hall (VW Golf GTi TCR) leads both class B and the overall points table.

He is one point ahead of Scott O’Donnell (Hyundai i30N TCR), who is tied with Dennis Chapman (Audi TCR LMS) for second.

Winner of the opening round Simon Andre (Toyota 86) retired early in the second round while leading, and should again be at the front of the field.

The class A leader board is tight at the top with Tim Dossett (Honda Civic EF) leading from William Tayler (Honda Type R) and Brad Rule (Honda Civic).

Qualifying begins at 9am on Sunday and racing starts at 10.20am.