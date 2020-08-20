Eva Hofmans on her rowing machine at home. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Several national representatives are among the Otago team for this year’s rowing interprovincials.

The regatta, featuring the South Island provinces, is scheduled to go ahead on October 3 and 4 at Lake Ruataniwha.

Junior world champion and Yale University-bound Eva Hofmans headlines the open women’s team.

The 19-year-old joins Gemma Clydesdale, Hannah Coulter and Jas McIntosh in the four-person team.

The seven-man open men’s squad also boasts plenty of international experience.

Oamaru’s Mark Taylor is the most notable among that.

Logan Docherty, Bradley Leydon and Ben Mason have also represented New Zealand in age grades.

Masters stars Simon Smith and Greg McLaughlin both add experience and quality, while University’s Kyle Hughes rounds out the team.

There was also plenty of talent included in the Otago under-20 teams for the regatta.



