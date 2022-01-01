Skip to main content
Dunedin
20
|
11
Saturday,
Sat,
12
March
Mar
2022
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Netball
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
‘I love having to work hard’
A lot is different for George Fisher this time around.
Premiership predictions
Premiership predictions
As the ANZ Premiership begins this weekend, netball writer Jeff Cheshire casts his eye over the six teams.
Squad depth, adaptability key for Steel
Squad depth, adaptability key for Steel
Reinga Bloxham is ready for a different season this year.
Dunedin, Q’town’s loss Invercargill’s gain
Dunedin, Q’town’s loss Invercargill’s gain
Dunedin netball fans have fallen victim to the impacts of Covid-19 again.
Steel move games from Dunedin, Queenstown
Steel move games from Dunedin, Queenstown
The Southern Steel has relocated matches in Dunedin and Queenstown in an attempt to mitigate the threat of the Omicron outbreak.
Surplus result of ‘careful management’
Surplus result of ‘careful management’
Dunedin Netball has recorded a profit for a second consecutive year.
Concerns cause club netball to be put on hold for two weeks
Concerns cause club netball to be put on hold for two weeks
Club netball in Dunedin has been put on hold for two weeks.
Lesson from Pulse preseason
Lesson from Pulse preseason
Luckily, the scoreline counts for nothing in the preseason.
Southern Steel seeks to connect the moves against Pulse
Southern Steel seeks to connect the moves against Pulse
Preseason netball is all about those connections.
Steel optimistic about pre-season matches
Steel optimistic about pre-season matches
The Southern Steel is hopeful of holding next month’s home pre-season matches.
Silver Ferns players test positive for Covid
Silver Ferns players test positive for Covid
Members of the Silver Ferns travelling party that recently returned from the Quad Series in England have tested positive for Covid-19.
Crampton will need to anchor green circle
Crampton will need to anchor green circle
The Silver Ferns begin their Northern Quad Series campaign in England tomorrow morning. Jeff Cheshire casts his eye over the team for the coming week.
Heffernan taking it one step at a time
Heffernan taking it one step at a time
Kate Heffernan is staying patient.
Top honour to Fitzpatrick
Top honour to Fitzpatrick
Sulu Fitzpatrick has claimed New Zealand netball’s top award.
New trio give team fresh feel
New trio give team fresh feel
There was a more familiar feel as the Southern Steel reassembled this year.
Otago losing top official Bredin
Otago losing top official Bredin
Otago sport will be without one of its most accomplished officials next year.
London quad series for Ferns
London quad series for Ferns
The Silver Ferns will travel to London in January for an international quad series against host England, Australia and South Africa.
50 players vying for Southern Blast spot
50 players vying for Southern Blast spot
The quest to earn a spot in the Southern Blast team starts this weekend.
Twice as nice: doubling up international careers
Twice as nice: doubling up international careers
Southern Steel netballer Kate Heffernan joined a special club when she made her debut for the Silver Ferns recently.
Aotearoa Men edge Silver Ferns in final match
Aotearoa Men edge Silver Ferns in final match
The Silver Ferns have dropped what shapes up as their final match of the season, going down to the Aotearoa Men's team 57-53 in Wellington.
