Thursday, 15 June 2023

Allan joining Tactix

    Southern Steel training partner Jess Allan will join the Mainland Tactix next season.

    Allan, originally from Canterbury, is a former Tactix training partner.

    She will join a relatively unchanged lineup, with Aliyah Dunn, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Karin Burger, Jane Watson and Kate Lloyd, Greer Sinclair, Paris Lokotui and Kimiora Poi all returning.

    English international Laura Malcolm has returned home. Another played will be named at a later date.