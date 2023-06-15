Allan joining Tactix

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southern Steel training partner Jess Allan will join the Mainland Tactix next season.
Allan, originally from Canterbury, is a former Tactix training partner.
She will join a relatively unchanged lineup, with Aliyah Dunn, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Karin Burger, Jane Watson and Kate Lloyd, Greer Sinclair, Paris Lokotui and Kimiora Poi all returning.
English international Laura Malcolm has returned home. Another played will be named at a later date.