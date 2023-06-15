Allan joining Tactix

Southern Steel training partner Jess Allan will join the Mainland Tactix next season.

Allan, originally from Canterbury, is a former Tactix training partner.

She will join a relatively unchanged lineup, with Aliyah Dunn, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Karin Burger, Jane Watson and Kate Lloyd, Greer Sinclair, Paris Lokotui and Kimiora Poi all returning.

English international Laura Malcolm has returned home. Another played will be named at a later date.