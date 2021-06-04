Attack gelling well for Steel

George Fisher

George Fisher is not the only English influence in the Southern Steel’s shooting set up.

Indeed there is English blood running right through that end of the court.

The side’s shooting coach, Jo Morrison (nee Steed), was born in England and played for the Roses between 2000 and 2002.

Meanwhile Fisher’s shooting partner Tiana Metuarau was also born in — you guessed it — England.

It has become an area of strength for the side, and will once again be key as the team faces the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic at the Edgar Centre on Sunday.

Fisher in particular has shown her undoubted class since arriving from England.

Morrison has been impressed with her "from the get go".

Tiana Metuarau

"She’s got a real thirst for learning and she’s come over here obviously just wanting to better her netball and she’s very open to all the things we’re throwing at her," Morrison said.

"What’s even more pleasing and enjoyable is that she's willing to give it a crack out on court, so you can’t really ask for more as a coach.

"She’s lots of fun and has fitted in really well with the team and all the dynamics."

Morrison’s extensive experience has been beneficial in identifying areas of focus.

"We’ve been focused on her availability to the ball, her connection with her other shooter and also with the middies.

"Those have been the majors. We’ve just been tinkering a little bit on her shot technique.

"When you’re shooting at this level, it becomes a mental thing as well so the fact she can consistently shoot over 90% accuracy is testament to her strength and what she offers to her team.

"She is so reliable and its fantastic to think that once we have that ball we pretty much score it once it gets to that goal circle."

Metuarau was attracting plenty of attention from defenders as well and was developing a strong connection with Fisher.

Morrison said the fact that duo was so young — Metuarau is 20 and Fisher is 22 — was exciting.

It meant they were "just scraping the surface" of what they were capable of.

They will come up against a strong Magic defensive duo in Temalisi Fakahokotau and Erena Mikaere this weekend.

The game begins at 4.15pm and will follow the Southern Blast’s National Netball League match against Waikato Bay of Plenty at 2.05pm.