Aussies sound warning with big win over Ferns

The Australian Diamonds netball team have wrapped up the four-nation tournament in Johannesburg with a sixth successive win over New Zealand.

Lisa Alexander's side prevailed 68-48 with an emphatic display that sent an ominous warning to their rivals ahead of this year's Commonwealth Games.

The victory was the biggest win over the Silver Ferns since 2012

"To have won the trophy back with such a definitive performance and also to get everyone out on court at some stage during the test series, as a coach, I can't ask for much more than that," said Alexander.

"Today we achieved what we set out to do, which was that continuous improvement within each game. That's the challenge I put to the players at the start.

"They should be extraordinarily pleased with themselves, they represented our country and netball in Australia with discretion."

The Australians were ruthless from the first whistle, pushing out from a five-all tie halfway through the opening quarter to take an eight-goal lead into the first break, 17-9.

The Ferns made seven substitutions across the second term whilst the Diamonds stuck with their starting lineup.

Jo Weston was sent the bench due to the blood rule, bringing April Brandley into the game. The Diamonds extended to a 12-goal advantage at halftime, 35-22.

"We were ready for a fired up Kiwi team," said Alexander.

"They played very well against South Africa, better than they did against England, and we expected them to improve again.

"We knew we had to do the things that were important for us to shut them down, and what you saw today was the execution of that, paired with some very smart play.

The Commonwealth Games team will be announced in early February.