Aussies thrash Ferns to pull game back in Constellation Cup

Australia's Liz Watson in action during the Constellation Cup match at John Cain Arena in Melbourne. Photo: Getty Images

Australia have taken the Constellation Cup to a deciding fourth game after a barnstorming 62-47 win over New Zealand in Melbourne.

The Diamonds pushed aside simmering sponsorship controversy to revel in their first home test match in more than 1000 days and were welcomed back by a sold-out John Caine Arena crowd.

They didn't wear the controversial Hancock Prospecting logo on their uniforms, but it featured on the background banner at the post-match press conference.

After two losses in New Zealand, the big game-three victory means they can regain the trophy with a win in the final test on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich was delighted with the collective performance of her troops who were dominant across the court.

"No one steps into a Diamonds dress and likes losing ... we took a step and we set a standard and now we've got to make sure that we grow from this experience," she said.

Marinkovich rolled the selection dice at both ends and came up trumps, starting shooter Sophie Garbin for the first time in the four-test series.

She also recalled feisty test veteran defender Jo Weston who was set to be rested for the New Zealand games.

Garbin, who had only played one quarter in the previous two games, played as a holding shooter allowing goal attack Steph Wood to roam the circle with the twin-pronged attack causing headaches for the Silver Ferns.

Marinkovich hailed the work of Garbin, who mostly plays at goal attack for Collingwood.

"She hasn't played a lot in the goal shooter position, but I think her goal attack game has given her some other strings to her bow and I think you're starting to see that out on court as well," the coach said.

Weston didn't take a backward step in defence with New Zealand skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio replaced in the second quarter by the taller Te Paea Selby-Rickit as the Kiwis scrambled.

The Australians got off to a strong start and led 15-11 after the first quarter, with keeper Courtney Bruce keeping a lid on Silver Ferns shooting weapon Grace Nweke.

New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua continued to tinker with her line-up but the Diamonds extended the margin to 10 points midway through the second stanza before settling for a 31-22 half-time lead.

The margin closed to five points midway through the third quarter, sounding alarm bells for Australia after they fell away at the same time in game two.

But this time the Diamonds put their foot down and punished the Silver Ferns in the final stanza.

Australian skipper Liz Watson had to front the media on match eve to answer questions about the players' hesitancy over the mining giant's sponsorship but was focused only on victory in Melbourne.

The wing attack was untouchable through the midcourt with a stunning 57 feeds into the goal circle, while the best effort from the Kiwis was Maddy Gordon's 17.

Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua said she expected a fired-up Aussie outfit after their disappointment in New Zealand, plus their home crowd support.

She said her team didn't deal well with the physicality.

"It was definitely important for them to pull out the win and when you've got your backs up against the wall you've got to be able to do something about it," Taurua said.

"So it wasn't surprising, the ferocity that happened out there, and probably our inability at times to be able to handle it.

"They were a force and we just weren't good enough on the day and with all the stuff that's happening in around them, good on them."