Monday, 31 August 2020

Beko League canned again

    The Beko League has been canned — a second time.

    The second-tier championship had been postponed by Netball New Zealand in March when Covid-19 struck and was brought back with the intention of playing over three weekends.

    It was to start this past weekend but was cancelled for good by NNZ on Saturday.

    With Auckland still at Level 3 it was not possible for the tournament to go ahead. The competition was set to be played in Auckland, Te Aroha and Wellington over three weekends.

    Uncertainty over the length of lockdowns and changes to the requirements at each level led to the cancellation.

    The league sits directly below the ANZ Premiership and has proven a key stepping-stone to the elite game. NNZ was given funding from Sport New Zealand to get the league going again.

