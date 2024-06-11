Centres of attention

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Columba College midcourter Kyla Ashton (right) secures possession ahead of St Hilda’s marker Milla Cashmore during the Otago secondary schools netball final at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

Columba won 35-28 after leading 14-13 at halftime.

It was a third straight title at the tournament for Columba, whose purple patch included finishing fourth at the New Zealand secondary schools tournament last year.