Co-captains to lead Steel

New Southern Steel co-captains Gina Crampton and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. Photo: Supplied

Gina Crampton and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will lead the Southern Steel in next year's ANZ Premiership.

The duo will take on a co-captain role for 2019, filling the shoes of the retired Wendy Frew.

Crampton (27) had been the side's vice-captain last year and has been part of the Steel squad since 2012.

Meanwhile Selby-Rickit is now the oldest in the team at 29 years old and brings a raft of experience.

Both were influential in the side's title winning performances over the past two seasons.