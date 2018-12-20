Co-captains to lead Steel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gina Crampton and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will lead the Southern Steel in next year's ANZ Premiership.
The duo will take on a co-captain role for 2019, filling the shoes of the retired Wendy Frew.
Crampton (27) had been the side's vice-captain last year and has been part of the Steel squad since 2012.
Meanwhile Selby-Rickit is now the oldest in the team at 29 years old and brings a raft of experience.
Both were influential in the side's title winning performances over the past two seasons.