Thursday, 20 December 2018

Co-captains to lead Steel

    1. Sport
    2. Netball

    New Southern Steel co-captains Gina Crampton and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit. Photo: Supplied
    Gina Crampton and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit will lead the Southern Steel in next year's ANZ Premiership.

    The duo will take on a co-captain role for 2019, filling the shoes of the retired Wendy Frew.

    Crampton (27) had been the side's vice-captain last year and has been part of the Steel squad since 2012.

    Meanwhile Selby-Rickit is now the oldest in the team at 29 years old and brings a raft of experience.

    Both were influential in the side's title winning performances over the past two seasons.

