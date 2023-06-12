College takes victory in pivotal game

College A goal defence, Brea McLennan, is challenged by Southern goal shoot, Harriet Cuttance, during the Dunedin premier club netball game at the Edgar Centre on Saturday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

College A beat Southern Magpies 59-49 in a crunch game in the Dunedin premier women’s competition on Saturday.

Both sides were sitting at the middle of the table going into the game, so it was a must-win for both if they wanted to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Southern stalwart Sara McCarthy returned to the court after missing the past few games due to study commitments, and she looked as though she had not missed a beat, controlling her side’s attack with some sharp footwork at wing attack for the entire game.

College pushed out to a five-point lead in the opening quarter due to some missed shots from Southern.

At the other end, College goal attack Ella Mackenzie attack was impressive shooting from range, forcing those defending against her to make quick decisions.

Her youth combined well in the circle with the experience of Talei Pelasio. Pelasio was impressive again, scoring 38 goals for College, 15 of which were in the second quarter, during which she did not miss a goal.

Southern had great passages of play through the court, but often rushed when getting the ball to the circle, and it felt as though the Magpies’ connections were disjointed.

Poppy Kilworth was a stand-out for College, playing both wing defence and centre. She closely tracked her opponents to shut them down as an option for the ball.

Kilworth was also a key part of College’s wall defence on the centre pass, which Southern struggled to penetrate. This enabled College to score a run of five, but that fired up the Magpies, who then scored three unanswered goals.

For Southern, Rebecca Mace (GK) was excellent on defence, but her side was unable to come back from the deficit, trailing 32-24 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Magpies were hesitant in letting the ball go to each other, which gave College time to set up on defence and hunt intercepts.

Changes were made by both sides, but it was College goal keep Maddie Tinnock who made the best impression off the bench, and helped her team secure the win.

In other games on Saturday, a polished University-Albion A side beat PhysEd A 54-44, St Hilda’s secured its first premier A grade win of the season, beating College B 47-46, and Columba A beat PhysEd B 54-47.

— Madaleine Mansfield