Columba looking for best finish in nationals

Lauren Piebenga. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

It is often hard for an Otago team to know what to expect when they head to a national schools tournament.

But Columba College netball coach Lauren Piebenga is confident her girls will not be overawed when they begin the New Zealand secondary schools championships in Auckland today.

"It’s going to be about one game at a time for us, and adapting quickly to the changing style of netball that the North Island teams play," Piebenga said yesterday.

"We’re typically a bit smaller, and it is a more physical style of game.

"There can quite often be more of an unpredictable nature to their play. We’re not always exposed to that in the South Island.

"I’ve been really impressed with the way our girls have got up all season, taking each challenge as it comes, so we’re certainly aiming for our best-ever finish.

"We got eighth last year and we’re wanting to improve on that."

Columba are in pool C alongside Tawa College, Saint Kentigern College and Villa Maria College.

They strike Tawa, making their tournament debut, first up this morning and it should be a reasonable gauge of where they rank.

"We know very little about them because we haven’t come across them previously," Piebenga said.

"That will be a good challenge because we’ll need to have our eyes wide open."

Staying calm should not be an issue for Columba as no fewer than nine girls in the squad experienced the pressure of the national championships last year.

Year 13 shooter Brenna Lyons is a steady hand in the circle and can haul the ball in from range.

Emilie Nicholson and Holly McRae form an outstanding defensive combination, while Piebenga can call on various solid combinations in the midcourt.

Columba need to finish in the top two of their pool to qualify for the top eight at the Trusts Arena.

Hamilton Girls’ High School are the defending champions.