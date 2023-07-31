Columba stay cool to beat Phys Ed A 47-42

Photo: ODT files.

The Columba schoolgirls were cool, calm and collected in the final quarter to beat an experienced Phys Ed A side 47-42 in the Dunedin premier competition on Saturday.

Despite the final score, it was Phys Ed A who came out firing in the first quarter.

They were able to capitalise off of some uncharacteristic errors from Columba’s shooters, and push out to an early 4-0 lead.

Columba applied pressure throughout the whole court on defence, forcing Phys Ed to attack down one side.

Phys Ed remained unfazed and looked over the mess after assessing all options.

Star shooter Abby Harris had her eye in early, shooting with confidence from afar, which helped push Phys Ed out to a 7-1 lead.

Columba soon found their rhythm on attack and gained some much needed turnovers thanks to relentless defence from Holly McRae (GD), which were then converted by goal shooter Brenna Lyons.

The score was 12-8 to Phys Ed at the end of the first quarter.

A messy start to the second quarter from both sides led to only one goal being scored in the first two minutes.

Rising star Emilie Nicholson was disciplined on defence and inspired her side with some crucial rebounds and deflections to help close the gap down to just one goal.

Neve Graamans (WA) was strong with the ball for Columba, rising to the challenge of the physicality around the circle edge.

An exciting long range was made on the buzzer by Phys Ed shooter, Harris, and the halftime score was 22-21 to Columba.

Columba made no changes going into the second half as they looked to build on their momentum, while Phys Ed brought on Elora Peters to wing attack, and Bridie James to goal keep.

Lyons was strong the entire game, but she was especially impressive in the third quarter, often running the baseline to free herself of defenders.

Phys Ed struggled to adjust to the changes in the midcourt at first, but centre Marina Ferguson took control, often sealing her player off to set up space for herself.

Ferguson was also strong defensively, restricting the Columba centre from getting to the circle edge, which forced them to put the ball over the dangerous arms of James, who plucked some tough intercepts.

The game remained even — Phys Ed went up by three heading into the final quarter.

The beginning of the final quarter was back and forth, and Gemma Rowcroft was injected back into the game for Phys Ed to help her side be safer with the ball in hand.

With five minutes left in the game, the score was 41-41, and as fatigue started to show it was time for the players to be smart.

A wayward Phys Ed pass followed by a crucial intercept from Lucy McRae gave Columba an opportunity to push ahead.

The turnovers were converted at the other end by Lyons who remained calm under pressure.

Nicholson then forced a held ball from the Phys Ed shooters to help her side secure the win.

In other games, Phys Ed B convincingly beat St Hilda’s A 58-38, College A edged over College B 50-45 and University Albion A beat Southern Magpies 49-39.

By Madaleine Mansfield