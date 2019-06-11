Columba turns tables on St Hilda's

Columba College wing defence Olivia Fowler (right) takes the ball ahead of St Hilda's wing attack Phoebe Aburn in the final of the Otago secondary schools netball championships at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

Columba College turned the tables on St Hilda's in the final of the Otago secondary schools championships at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

Columba won a tight tussle 27-24 after defending champion St Hilda's led at halftime.

The first centre pass was turned over by Columba and it scored off its own to go 2-0 up.

After a low-scoring first quarter, both teams went to the first break with five goals on the board.

In the second quarter, St Hilda's gained some momentum after a held ball from Columba in the midcourt.

The battle between centres Meg Sycamore and Phoebe Abur was an interesting one to watch, both players putting their body on the line to secure team ball.

The second quarter ended with St Hilda's leading 12-9.

The victorious Columba College team. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

After the break, Columba really came out firing with a dominant performance in the third quarter.

After breaking St Hilda's centre pass, Columba took the lead, kept its foot on the gas and powered out to a seven-goal lead by the end of the period.

There was some impressive defensive prowess from the entire team, not only circle defenders Abby Anderson and Emma Dermody picking up intercepts, but also Harriett Cuttance at goal attack adding to the haul.

St Hilda's mounted a comeback in the final quarter but the gap was too large.

The confident feeds from Maia Joseph into Kristin Dore kept the score ticking over for Columba.

St Hilda's snatched any loose ball through court to get back into the match.

The fourth quarter was a lower-scoring affair, Columba winning to take home the shield for 2019.

In other grades, Cromwell College won the year 9-10 combined competition, St Hilda's won the year 9 grade ande Taieri College was victorious in the year 10 grade.

St Hilda's won the senior B section, and Kavanagh College senior A won section two of A grade.

- Bridget Thayer