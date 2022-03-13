Skip to main content
Subscribe
Log in
/
Register
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
14
|
9
Friday,
Fri,
22
April
Apr
2022
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Heritage
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Login/Register
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Drive South
Weather
Netball
Rugby
Cricket
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Covid-19 stealing Steel’s players
Covid-19 has finally ravaged the Southern Steel.
Steel games postponed
Steel games postponed
The Southern Steel’s double-header against the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic this weekend has been postponed under the ANZ Premiership’s Covid-19 policy.
Trophy secured as Steel lands confidence-boosting win against Mystics
Trophy secured as Steel lands confidence-boosting win against Mystics
There was plenty of significance to attach to yesterday’s victory by the Southern Steel.
Coach welcomes selection dilemma
Coach welcomes selection dilemma
Problems are not often described as "a pleasure".
Next generation climbing the netball ladder
Next generation climbing the netball ladder
Two names might stick out when scanning down this year’s Southern Blast squad.
Steel grabs unlikely victory in overtime
Steel grabs unlikely victory in overtime
Even when momentum swung the Southern Steel's way, a win looked unlikely.
Covid curtails Selby-Rickit’s remarkable run
Covid curtails Selby-Rickit’s remarkable run
What was perhaps the Southern Steel’s most under-appreciated streak came to an end last week.
Steel without some key personnel
Steel without some key personnel
The Southern Steel will be without key pieces on and off the court on Monday night.
Saunders still in love with the game
Saunders still in love with the game
Southern Steel captain Shannon Saunders is set to etch her name into netball’s history books.
Postponement blessing for Steel: coach
Postponement blessing for Steel: coach
A disrupted week has not been all bad for the Southern Steel.
Steel puts up a stronger performance
Steel puts up a stronger performance
At one point, it looked as though the scoreline would be just as devastating as the thrashing two weeks ago.
Burley embracing Nweke challenge
Burley embracing Nweke challenge
There was a moment two weeks ago that made Kate Burley stand out above any other.
Stars’ games postponed
Stars’ games postponed
The Stars’ round four ANZ Premiership matches have been postponed under the league’s Covid-19 policy.
Saunders leads Steel to win
Saunders leads Steel to win
There were times when Shannon Saunders seemed to have the ball on an invisible piece of string.
No dwelling on past for southerners
No dwelling on past for southerners
Shannon Saunders offered a pretty blunt assessment of Monday night’s loss.
Physio notes similarities
Physio notes similarities
Rugby and netball are starkly contrasting sporting codes but physiotherapist Andrew Mackintosh is discovering plenty of similarities.
Fisher on form but Steel sunk
Fisher on form but Steel sunk
Hindsight may suggest the change came too late.
New Steel goal attack having no trouble fitting in
New Steel goal attack having no trouble fitting in
There were no nerves visible from Saviour Tui.
Wilshier’s determination pays off
Wilshier’s determination pays off
Ali Wilshier's comeback from a serious knee injury started long before she even emerged from the operating theatre.
So far ahead goal shoot able to take early seat
So far ahead goal shoot able to take early seat
Perhaps the biggest sign of Southern Steel dominance was George Fisher’s early finish.
Read more