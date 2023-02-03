Covid affects trip by Swifts

The New South Wales Swifts have been forced into a major squad reshuffle for this weekend’s pre-season trip to Invercargill due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the main playing group.

The Swifts are due to leave Sydney today for clashes with ANZ Premiership sides the Southern Steel and Pulse.

Most of the club’s rostered players are now unavailable. However, several training partners and Swifts Academy athletes

will fill the ranks.

The Swifts travelling group will also be supported by local talent from the southern region.

NSW Swifts executive general manager Kath Tetley said the decision was made in consultation with medical staff to ensure the wellbeing of athletes from all three clubs.

"Invercargill has some of the best netball fans in the world, and we are still very excited about playing in front of them to renew rivalries with both the Steel and Pulse, who we have the utmost respect for," she said.

"All of our senior players who’ve been ruled out are gutted that we have had to make this call but with a significant Covid-19 outbreak in our senior setup we cannot, in good conscience, travel and put other teams at risk."

Steel chief executive Sonya Fleming said it was a tough blow.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are still not completely immune to the impact of Covid on our events and we certainly feel for the Swifts having to face this challenge," she said.

"To their credit, they have remained steadfast in their determination to continue with these pre-season games and provide the Steel with a strong opponent for our players to test their mettle against."

Games will feature an international element with Silver Fern midcourters Kate Heffernan, Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon in action.

A familiar face on the Swifts bench will be assistant coach and former Sting shooter Natalie Avellino.