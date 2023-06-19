Curse of the third quarter sinks College B

A poor third quarter from College B handed PhysEd a 61-43 win in the Dunedin premier competition on Saturday.

As has been the case in most games this season, both sides started strongly and played some very tidy netball.

Marina Ferguson controlled the flow of the game for PhysEd. The centre was impressive throughout and showed great leadership to help her side stay composed.

Charlotte Underwood-Nicol and Abby Harris combined faultlessly in the shooting circle for PhysEd. Having played together at high school, it was clear they knew where each other were at all times, and used this to set up triangles around the circle.

The game remained level until goal keep Bridie James inspired PhysEd with a crucial intercept, which was followed by another turnover by midcourter Elora Peters on College’s subsequent possession. This enabled PhysEd to finish the quarter ahead 17-14.

College came out with fire in the belly in the second quarter, driven by Laurel Williams (WD), who was instrumental in its defensive centre pass wall. This forced PhysEd to go backwards quite often, and was a key part of College fighting back to level the score at 28-28 at halftime.

While it looked like the remainder of the game was going to be tight, the third quarter changed everything.

The injection of PhysEd goal shoot Meletia Tatupu made life tough for College defenders. Tatupu was a key player in the 2022 and 2023 Southern Blast team, and her experience showed on court.

The curse of the third quarter, often dubbed the "championship quarter", lived up to its name, and

PhysEd pushed out to an eight-goal lead in the last few minutes.

College A beat St Hilda’s 54-44, a young Columba side convincingly beat Southern Magpies 63-48, and University-Albion beat PhysEd B 54-42.

The competition now takes a four-week break and resumes on July 22.

— Madaleine Mansfield