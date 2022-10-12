Departing CEO proud of fixing finances

Southern Steel and Netball South chief executive Lana Winders is calling fulltime.

Winders will leave the organisation at the end of November to take up a role with family business Forde Winders Shearing Contractors.

She has been at the helm of Netball South for nearly eight years, but is ready to lighten her work load.

"It is a deliberate reduction in work intensity as I look to balance work with another new role of ‘taua’ to my grandson," she said in a press release.

"I will depart from Netball South proud of the achievements we have made together as a team. Building financial sustainability and capability within the Steel coaching and management team and the community netball team has been a juicy and highly enjoyable challenge."

Transforming the organisation from $187,000 negative equity to positive equity was a highlight during her tenure.

"Achieving financial stability in the sporting sector is a constant battle and I am proud of what has been accomplished in the face of significant hurdles, like the Covid pandemic," Winders said.

She also believed Netball South was in strong heart from a staffing and governance perspective.

"I am excited for the energy and engagement brought by the current board members.

"This leadership will move Netball South into the future strongly and is exactly what is needed at this time.

"It has been a privilege and a delight to work with netball legends like Colleen Bond and Wendy Frew, while within our talented staffing ranks are passionate, hard-working women I will really miss.

"I’m proud to say some of our people are ready for more and I am happy to now step out and create fresh opportunities for them."

Winders predicted a successful 2023 ANZ Premiership campaign for the Steel.

"It has been rewarding to see the franchise evolve over the past eight season. Bringing Noeline Taurua into a head coach role in 2016 was instrumental. It reset our whole environment and gave Reinga Bloxham the best preparation possible to step into a head coach role in 2017 and take back-to-back premierships in 2017 and 2018," she said.

Netball South board chairman Dean Johnston said Winders had proved a safe pair of hands.

"Not only have the financial results been turned around, the entire zone is working well together with a fantastic number of players enjoying the rewards of our sport."