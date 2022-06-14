Dominant Columba claims top title at champs

Columba College put on a dominant display to claim the top title at the Otago secondary schools netball championships.

The school beat St Hilda’s Collegiate 33-21 in the senior A section 1 final at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

It completed a dominant tournament for Columba, which showed its class across all five of its games, played yesterday and Sunday.

Columba held its first three opponents to under 20 goals, before winning its semifinal over Otago Girls’ High School 59-30.

St Hilda’s turned the tables in both the senior B and year 9 grades.

In senior B, the school beat Columba 39-35 in the final, while in the year 9 final it won 12-9.

Otago Girls’ High School claimed the year 10 title, beating St Hilda’s 38-29 in the final.

In the senior A section 2 final, Bayfield High School emerged victorious.

It bounced back from a pool loss to Blue Mountain College, progressing to the final to beat Roxburgh Area School 34-26.