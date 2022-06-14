Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Dominant Columba claims top title at champs

    By Jeff Cheshire
    Columba College centre Riley Piebenga passes the ball in the senior A final at the Otago...
    Columba College centre Riley Piebenga passes the ball in the senior A final at the Otago secondary schools netball championships at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    St Hilda’s Collegiate player Alice Southby lines up a shot in the senior A final.
    Otago Girls’ High School centre Annabelle Bachelor weighs her options during the year 10 final.
    St Hilda’s Collegiate player Luana Ashton looks for support in the senior B final.
    Columba College put on a dominant display to claim the top title at the Otago secondary schools netball championships.

    The school beat St Hilda’s Collegiate 33-21 in the senior A section 1 final at the Edgar Centre yesterday.

    It completed a dominant tournament for Columba, which showed its class across all five of its games, played yesterday and Sunday.

    Columba held its first three opponents to under 20 goals, before winning its semifinal over Otago Girls’ High School 59-30.

    St Hilda’s turned the tables in both the senior B and year 9 grades.

    In senior B, the school beat Columba 39-35 in the final, while in the year 9 final it won 12-9.

    Otago Girls’ High School claimed the year 10 title, beating St Hilda’s 38-29 in the final.

    In the senior A section 2 final, Bayfield High School emerged victorious.

    It bounced back from a pool loss to Blue Mountain College, progressing to the final to beat Roxburgh Area School 34-26.

     

     

