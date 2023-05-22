Experience to the fore as College beats Columba

College A showed experience and discipline to beat a strong Columba College team 57-52 in the opening game of the second round of the Dunedin premier competition on Saturday.

The defenders from both sides started the match firing with no goals scored within the first two minutes.

Columba goal defence Holly McRae was especially impressive and made it difficult for the College shooters to create movement in the circle.

College put on a zone early to put pressure on Columba in transition, which was a key part in building a 7-4 lead.

Alexis Mclennan, the College goal keep, worked hard to confuse Columba’s angles and was able to come up with several intercepts.

The margin was never more than four goals for the majority of the second quarter, but in the middle five minutes, Columba created three crucial turnovers, and managed to close the gap going into the second half to 28-27.

Columba midcourter Neve Graamans was impressive when feeding from the top of the circle, and she used fast footwork to free herself of the defenders.

Team-mate Brenna Lyons (GS) was solid, scoring 43 of her team’s 52 total goals, only missing five attempts the entire game.

The game remained tight, neither side giving an edge, but College midcourter Poppy Kilworth inspired her side to convert several turnovers in the second half.

The fourth quarter brought another 15 minutes of excellent netball from both sides before College edged over Columba in the final five minutes.

University-Albion A beat St Hilda’s A — promoted after beating Phys Ed Blue last Tuesday — 58-38. Phys Ed A edged to a 57-53 win over Southern Magpies, and Phys Ed B beat College B 66-31.

— Madaleine Mansfield