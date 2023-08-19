Experienced coaches going head-to-head in premier grand final

University Albion captain Brooke Callon (left) and Columba captain Neve Graamans are ready for today’s final. PHOTO: MADALEINE MANSFIELD

An exciting Dunedin premier club grand final is set for today between Columba College and University Albion.

Before this year, Columba had not started the season in the Premier A grade for a decade.

They finished second last on the table after round one, but after winning the Otago secondary schools tournament, their confidence grew rapidly.

Captain Neve Graamans said it had been a huge step up from Premier B.

"It’s a lot faster and more physical," Graamans said.

But Columba have proven each week they can compete with the best of Dunedin’s netballers.

The secondary school team’s defensive end has been a key part of their success this season, with New Zealand secondary school’s player Emilie Nicholson working seamlessly alongside rising star Holly McRae.

The connection between wing attack Graamans and shooter Brenna Lyons was also a strength for them in winning the semifinal last week.

With the South Island secondary school title on her mind, Graamans said the final was good for their preparation.

"The final will be a big game in itself, but it’s also a key part of our preparation for South Islands, especially because Albion have some strong NNL [National Netball League] players."

Coached by former Southern Steel assistant coach Lauren Piebenga, Columba have the foundations they need to be able to go all the way, and with five year 13 players leaving next year, now is their time to shine.

University Albion A won the Premier B grade last season, which meant they started the 2023 season in Premier A. They are coached by Janine Southby, who is no stranger to the big games.

"Strengthening connections was hard at times as we had a few players coming and going throughout the season, but we’re at a really good place now," captain Brooke Callon said.

Best for University Albion this year has been the midcourt duo of Isabella Galvan and Ashlyn Koce.

They rarely make mistakes and rise up to the pressure when games get tough.

University Albion have depth across the court, with defender Lose Fainga’anuku completing the side after being away making her international debut for Tonga at the recent Netball World Cup.

Down the other end, Grace Southby brings her experience to the shooting circle, sinking goals from all over the circle.

Callon attributed their success so far to being "calm under pressure, and enjoying the game", and they will look to reward their hard work today.

Centre pass is at 3.30pm at the Edgar Centre.

By Madaleine Mansfield