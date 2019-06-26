Fifita new face in Steel

Taneisha Fifita was the new face among the latest group of Southern Steel signings.

The year 13 Waitaki Girls' High School defender was confirmed as part of the squad for the 2020 ANZ Premiership.

She joins 2019 starters Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit and Abby Erwood, while forcing out Courtney Elliott.

A training partner for the past two years, Fifita has already had a handful of performances for the Steel and impressed.

She will move to Invercargill with her family as she joins the side on a full-time basis next year.

Other players confirmed for next year are shooters Jennifer O'Connell and Kalifa McCollin.

