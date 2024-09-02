Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
8
Saturday,
Sat,
5
October
Oct
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Netball
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
Golf
SUBSCRIBER
Final trophy game ‘about the mana’: Wilson
"You haven’t seen the best of us yet".
Third quarter once again Ferns' undoing
Third quarter once again Ferns’ undoing
No team wants the third-quarter woes.
Silver Ferns slip to loss against England
Silver Ferns slip to loss against England
The third quarter again became the undoing for the Silver Ferns as they slumped to a 59-55 loss to the England Roses in Porirua tonight.
Silver Ferns just pipped in trophy opener
Silver Ferns just pipped in trophy opener
When Helen Housby is animated, you know you are in trouble.
Roses secure win against Silver Ferns in series opener
Roses secure win against Silver Ferns in series opener
When Helen Housby is animated, you know you are in trouble.
Karaka out of series
Karaka out of series
The Silver Ferns have been dealt a blow heading into the Cadbury Netball Series against the English Roses, with defender Phoenix Karaka ruled out.
SUBSCRIBER
New-look Ferns face stern test from battle-hardened Roses
SUBSCRIBER
New-look Ferns face stern test from battle-hardened Roses
A new cycle begins for the Silver Ferns when they face the English Roses on Sunday. As always, there are some questions on the eve of a big battle. Netball writer...
Dunedin men win B grade to make history
Dunedin men win B grade to make history
Dunedin's male netballers have created their own little slice of history.
SUBSCRIBER
Comfortable win for Hamilton for NZ title
SUBSCRIBER
Comfortable win for Hamilton for NZ title
Hamilton claimed their first national title with a comfortable 48-38 win over Counties-Manukau in the final of the New Zealand open championships in Auckland on Saturday.
Dunedin no longer in running
Dunedin no longer in running
Dunedin was knocked out of contention at the New Zealand open championships by the home team in Auckland yesterday.
Dunedin's task gets harder
Dunedin’s task gets harder
A horror third quarter by Dunedin means they have landed a far tougher opponent for the quarterfinals of the New Zealand open championships in Auckland today.
SUBSCRIBER
Talented defender opts for Steel
SUBSCRIBER
Talented defender opts for Steel
Not everyone can tap into the knowledge of one of the Silver Ferns’ top defenders.
Dunedin two from two
Dunedin two from two
Dunedin made it two wins from two when they beat Hawke’s Bay 44-27 at the New Zealand open championships in Auckland yesterday.
Dunedin starts with win
Dunedin starts with win
Dunedin opened their national open championships campaign with a 45-38 win over Manawatu Green in Auckland yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Real chance for players to put hands up
SUBSCRIBER
Real chance for players to put hands up
Young netballers can often struggle to get noticed when it comes to the big leagues.
SUBSCRIBER
Columba make final again, but can’t repeat win
SUBSCRIBER
Columba make final again, but can’t repeat win
Same teams, different result. Columba College did exceptionally well to reach the A grade final of the South Island secondary schools tournament for a second straight year yesterday.
Columba make semis
Columba make semis
Columba has a chance to defend their South Island secondary school netball tournament title in Christchurch today.
Columba tops pool
Columba tops pool
Columba posted a 39-25 over Marlborough Girls’ to top their pool at the South Island secondary schools tournament in Christchurch yesterday.
Petera back with Tactix
Petera back with Tactix
Midcourter Parris Petera is returning to the Mainland Tactix for the 2025 season.
Wilson back with Stars
Wilson back with Stars
Shooter Maia Wilson has re-signed with the Northern Stars for her ninth season.
