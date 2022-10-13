First blood to dominant Ferns

Silver Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke lines up the hoop under pressure from Australian Diamonds goal defence Sunday Aryang during the the first Constellation Cup match at Spark Arena in Auckland last night. Photo: Getty Images

An 11-goal first quarter lead set up the Silver Ferns for a decisive 56-48 victory over the Australian Diamonds in the first game of the Constellation Cup at Spark Arena in Auckland last night.

In the first clash of the four-test series, the Silver Ferns produced a stunning, 20-9 first quarter performance on their way to posting their highest score in a 60-minute international against Australia.

The Ferns continued to lead the world’s top ranked side at every quarter and managed to hold the Diamonds out when they made repeated assaults on the home side’s advantage.

It is the first Constellation Cup series since March 2021, when the Silver Ferns won the trophy for only the second time since 2010. And it was the first time the two sides have met since January.

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio, in her 50th test, was a rock on attack, shooting a solid 16 from 19, and complemented Grace Nweke, who finished with figures of 40 from 42.

But it was the defensive combination of Kelly Jury, Kate Heffernan and game MVP Phoenix Karaka which had the Australian attack rattled from the outset.

A recent Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Australia has retained the spine of that squad for this series, but it lacked cohesion for much of the game.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua, in her 50th test guiding the national side, has taken a novel approach to this four-test series, naming two different teams to play on either side of the Tasman. It is an opportunity for more players to stake their claim in the Ferns as they look ahead to defending the Netball World Cup next year.

It is also a chance to see where the Silver Ferns stand, nine months out from the world championships, and a test of how they stand up to back-to-back international matches against their fiercest rival.

Once the Silver Ferns got into their rhythm in the first quarter, they ramped up the defensive pressure, and went on a breathtaking run of 10 unanswered goals, rushing out to a nine-goal advantage. The Diamonds could not find any way to shut down the Ferns attack, in particular debutante Peta Toeava’s flair at wing attack and connection with Nweke.

Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich brought Sunday Aryang into the defence circle for the second quarter trying to stem the flow of ball into Nweke. But a clever backwards intercept from Karaka began a chain of events which gave the Ferns an even more commanding lead of 14.

More fresh legs for the Diamonds, including Kiera Austin replacing Steph Wood at goal attack, helped them claw back the difference to eight at halftime, 31-23.

The Silver Ferns stuck with the same seven going into the third spell, but with a more concerted defensive effort from the Australians, they began to chip away at the lead to get within three. But the final moments of the quarter saw the Ferns re-establish their control, to lead 42-36 going into the final break.

The Ferns’ defence went up another notch in the last quarter, even when Karaka left the court with a bleeding knee, replaced by Kayla Johnson, who didn’t miss a beat.

Diamonds goal shoot Cara Koenen was the lynchpin for her side with her consistency under the hoop, shooting 21 from 22.

The Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds will next meet on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd at Trustpower Baypark Arena in Tauranga.

The teams then head to Australia for the third and fourth tests — the first time in three years the Silver Ferns will have played there.

Constellation Cup

The scores

New Zealand 56

Grace Nweke 40/42, Ameliaranne Ekenasio 16/19

Australia 48

Cara Koenen 21/22, Steph Wood 11/16, Kiera Austin 9/14, Sophie Garbin 7/9

Quarter scores: 1st, 20-9; 2nd, 11-14; 3rd 11-13; 4th, 14-12