Dunedin
14
|
6
Saturday,
Sat,
15
May
May
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Netball
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Fisher’s goal ‘to not get pushed around as much’
George Fisher says she has room for improvement.
Steel players to vie for new Frew Medal
Steel players to vie for new Frew Medal
Wendy Frew spent 17 seasons in the midcourt for the Sting and the Steel.
Twice as many men now playing
Twice as many men now playing
Booming might be an exaggeration, but men’s netball is certainly growing.
NZ coaches against two-point shot
NZ coaches against two-point shot
Australia's flagship netball league is sticking with a largely unpopular two-point shot.
Magpies aiming to continue winning streak
Magpies aiming to continue winning streak
Combinations are forming and teams are making strides as they head into the forth game of the premier A grade season.
Mystics stun Pulse in second half
Mystics stun Pulse in second half
The Northern Mystics stunned the Central Pulse last night with an explosive second half performance to earn a 58-47 victory.
Magpies-Phys Ed duel down to last seconds
Magpies-Phys Ed duel down to last seconds
The premier A top-of-the-table clash went down to the wire, the Southern Magpies netting a goal at the end of the game to beat Phys Ed A 51-50 on Saturday.
Stars’ Crampton proves scourge for former team
Stars’ Crampton proves scourge for former team
Gina Crampton's quality is very familiar to the Southern Steel.
Silver Ferns captain Ekenasio announces pregnancy
Silver Ferns captain Ekenasio announces pregnancy
The Silver Ferns will have to do without their captain later this year.
Fifita credits those in front for success
Fifita credits those in front for success
The Southern Steel has to shut down one of the ANZ Premiership’s best attacks tomorrow.
Steel hoping to take home form on road
Steel hoping to take home form on road
The Southern Steel will be hoping to package up the form it produced at home and take that with it on a tough road trip to Auckland to play the table-topping Stars on Sunday.
Netball great Margaret Forsyth dies at 58
Netball great Margaret Forsyth dies at 58
Netball great Margaret Forsyth has died after a battle with cancer. She was 58.
Late goal keeps Tactix winless
Late goal keeps Tactix winless
Northern Mystics shooter Grace Nweke secured the winning goal in the closing seconds to give her side a thrilling 53-52 win over the Mainland Tactix last night.
Phys Ed a convincing winner
Phys Ed a convincing winner
Phys Ed A had a convincing win in its second game of the premier A grade season on Saturday, beating St Hilda’s 77-30.
Fisher’s shooting key as Steel gets better of Pulse
Fisher’s shooting key as Steel gets better of Pulse
The start was good.
Steel holds on after Pulse fight back
Steel holds on after Pulse fight back
The Southern Steel has weathered a third quarter storm to claim its second win of the season.
Glad not to be in enemy territory
Glad not to be in enemy territory
Renee Savai’inaea knows what it will be like for her opponent tomorrow.
Southern Blast players to rejoin club teams
Southern Blast players to rejoin club teams
Southern Blast players will rejoin their club teams for the second games of the premier A grade competition.
A hundred up for Crampton
A hundred up for Crampton
It may have felt weird watching her do it in purple.
Loss down to losing edge early
Loss down to losing edge early
The Steel will not have to watch the game tape for too long to see what went wrong.
