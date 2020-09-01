Skip to main content
Dunedin
18
|
8
Thursday,
Thu,
24
September
Sep
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Netball
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Otago
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Five new players add to Bloxham’s selection challenges
The squad has been picked.
Ferns could host England
Ferns could host England
The Silver Ferns won't get to meet the number one world ranked Australian Diamonds this year but a home series against England is on the cards.
Ferns to play NZ competition
Ferns to play NZ competition
The world champion Silver Ferns and New Zealand Men are set to go head-to-head again.
College hangs tough in see-saw final
College hangs tough in see-saw final
College was in the premier A final for the first time since 2014 and it was not about to let the opportunity slip away.
Valley Karaka to meet Maheno Green in premier final
Valley Karaka to meet Maheno Green in premier final
Valley Karaka looks to be the favourite for next weekend’s North Otago premier final.
Fisher keen to learn from Kiwi players
Fisher keen to learn from Kiwi players
George Fisher always wanted to play in New Zealand.
Piebenga backing her young guns
Piebenga backing her young guns
One brings experience, the other brings fresh hunger.
Silver Ferns targeting November home tests
Silver Ferns targeting November home tests
The Silver Ferns are targeting a home test series against top netball nations in November.
No luring Dunn back south yet
No luring Dunn back south yet
Not next year.
‘Fresh and exciting’ Steel squad named for next year’s season
‘Fresh and exciting’ Steel squad named for next year’s season
The squad has a new look.
Five new names in Steel squad
Five new names in Steel squad
A new-look Southern Steel team will take the court next season.
Southerners in U-21 side
Southerners in U-21 side
Two southern players have made the New Zealand Under-21 netball squad.
Magpies, College A in decider
Magpies, College A in decider
College A will face the Southern Magpies in next week’s Premier A netball final.
St Kevin’s masters rival school side
St Kevin’s masters rival school side
It was the last week of round robin games in North Otago netball on Saturday.
Fakahokotau shifts north, Burger coming south
Fakahokotau shifts north, Burger coming south
The Mainland Tactix has lost one Silver Fern, but gained another for next year.
Maheno Green wins fierce battle
Maheno Green wins fierce battle
The clash between Wildfire and Maheno Green was intense in the North Otago netball competition on Saturday.
Southern Magpies get the measure of defending champion
Southern Magpies get the measure of defending champion
Round seven of premier netball in Dunedin looked a little different from normal.
Fond farewell from emotional Steel stalwart
Fond farewell from emotional Steel stalwart
Sometimes it is harder to say goodbye on good terms than bad.
Goodbye Gina: midcourter heads north
Goodbye Gina: midcourter heads north
Gina Crampton is heading north.
Ferns sharing award
Ferns sharing award
The Southern Steel’s Silver Ferns duo are sharing an award for the season.
