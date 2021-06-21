Injured Fisher assessed tomorrow

Steel goal shoot George Fisher aims for the net while Stars goal defence Elle Temu tries to disrupt her at the Edgar Centre on Saturday night. Also pictured is Stars goal keep Anna Harrison. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

An off-form George Fisher is better than no George Fisher at all.

That was the inescapable conclusion to be made from Saturday night’s game at the Edgar Centre, the Southern Steel putting up a brave effort against the ANZ Premiership-leading Northern Stars before losing 53-43.

Of greater concern for the Steel than a 10-goal loss that broke a three-game winning streak was the health of star Englishwoman Fisher.

The goal shoot left the court after a heavy clash with Stars goal defence Elle Temu with a couple of minutes left in the third quarter.

There was a delay while Fisher, clutching the back of her head, was treated at the side of the court.

She did not return, later being wheeled out of the stadium in a chair — she seemed in good spirits, acknowledging the cheers from the crowd of about 2000 — and tested for concussion.

“I’m not 100% sure what happened but I think she got tangled a bit, and she hit her head, and the defender may have fallen on her as well,’’ Steel coach Reinga Bloxham said after the game.

“She will need to be monitored quite closely in the next few days.”

It was later confirmed she will rest for 48 hours and be medically assessed again tomorrow.

Fisher had been in sizzling form for the Steel heading in to the Stars game, landing a competition-leading 92% of her shots.

But even before the head knock, she had shown signs of being unusually rattled on Saturday, and missed 10 of her 32 shots, most attempted while being harassed by veteran defender Anna Harrison.

“I don’t think George had ever really played against a defender like Anna,’’ Bloxham said.

“She’s really rangy, and it’s hard to see where she is.”

Harrison and Temu turned the circle into a maelstrom of arms and legs — they were whistled for 44 penalties, to just 10 from the Steel’s circle defenders.

With Fisher battling, Steel goal attack Tiana Metuarau stepped up, converting 83% of her 23 attempts and working hard to provide an outlet for the midcourt.

“At times we were gutsy, and I thought we were really patient with the ball,” Bloxham said.

“But that was probably also our poorest shooting performance to date. That’s probably about the quality of the defence. Anna Harrison really has that ability to mess with the shooter.

“We just had to be smart around trying to create penalties so we could get better shots.

“I’m relatively happy with where we’re at. They’re at the top of the board for a reason.

“At times they left us asking what we could do, but it was much better than the last time we played them.”

Kate Heffernan showed her class at centre for the Steel, gliding on to the ball and ranging around the court, and Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit produced some nice work at the back.

After a minute’s silence to honour the late Sir Eion Edgar, who loved his netball, the Steel made a bright start, leaping to a 4-1 lead and holding a 10-9 advantage at the first break.

But the Stars, led by the defenders and former Steel wing attack Gina Crampton, flexed their muscle in the second quarter, winning it 17-12 to seemingly take control.

Given that hole, then Fisher’s departure, the Steel did well to win the third quarter 12-10, but the Stars lifted again to run away with it.

The Steel now gets a handy break — useful, if Fisher needs time out — before hosting the Magic in Invercargill next Monday.

- By Hayden Meikle