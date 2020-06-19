Invercargill to host ANZ Premiership finals

Invercargill is set to host the ANZ Premiership's finals series.

Stadium Southland has been announced as the venue for the competition's triple-header finals series on Sunday August 23.

In contrast to previous years, the two top-seeded teams will progress straight to the grand final.

There will also be third and fifth-placed playoffs on the same day.

Netball New Zealand Head of Events and International Kate Agnew said it was a fitting place to close the season, given Southland's passionate fan base.

“There is a huge netballing history in Southland so we are delighted to be able to take the ANZ Premiership showpiece to Invercargill,” she said.

“It has certainly been a challenging season for everyone involved but we are looking forward to celebrating the achievements in August, and we know how Invercargill loves to celebrate and support anything netball.”

The league begins after a three month hiatus tonight, while the Southern Steel plays its first game back tomorrow.

Originally all games were to be played in Auckland, however, a reschedule has given the Steel two home games in Invercargill and one in Dunedin in August.

Tickets for the finals will go on sale in the coming weeks and ticketing information to be available on the ANZ Premiership website.