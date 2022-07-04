Maheno put on spot before exacting win

Maheno Green survived an early test from St Kevin’s before pushing to a 28-15 win in the North Otago premier competition on Saturday.

The schoolgirls started with real spirit, applying pressure through the court and forcing a bundle of turnovers.

Amelia Wilkinson and Georgia Marris formed a fine defensive combination for St Kevin’s, and Olivia Mavor was in familiarly solid form in the midcourt.

Maheno led by a single goal after the first quarter but the introduction of Sarah Lindsay at wing attack paid dividends, and the country club was up 14-8 at halftime.

After a low-scoring third quarter, Maheno led 18-11, but it turned up the pressure to come sailing home in the final quarter.

Hayley Lawrence impressed when she came off the bench to wing attack for Maheno, while Amy Sai Waqawai was in excellent touch at goal defence, applying lots of pressure and picking up some timely intercepts.

Valley Karaka also had to soak up some schoolgirl pressure before claiming a 37-27 win over Waitaki Girls’ Lightning Strike.

Valley led just 9-8 at the first break but charged to a 22-14 lead at halftime.

Lightning Strike, with Tupou Koutai leading the defensive effort and Meadow Neill feeding accurate shooter Emma Fox, fought back to trail 30-24 after three quarters before Valley turned up the heat again.

Athletic Maroon hit its straps in the second half to thump Kurow 41-17.

After a familiarly slow start, Athletic led 8-5 after the first quarter and 15-12 at halftime, but it rocketed to a 29-14 lead at the three-quarter mark.

Ella Francis provided lots of energy and defensive intensity at centre, while Lucy Taupo made a welcome return for Athletic.

The Oamaru men beat Waitaki Girls’ Wildfire 42-33.

It meant a bonus point, and clinching a place in the top four, for Wildfire.

Renee Stenning had lovely control over the shooting circle with goal shoot Brooke Taylor, while Mya Nicol played smart and controlled the attack end at wing attack for Wildfire.

In rescheduled games, Maheno beat Wildfire 53-24, and Lightning Strike beat Kurow 34-32.

